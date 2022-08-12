One Tank Trips: Urban Hikes Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Urban Hikes Kansas City is a local company that wants to get you out of the house, on your feet and into the city.

Unlike regular hikes, which typically take place in parks or nature preserves, Urban Hikes are done in the heart of a city.

Urban Hikes KC offers many different tours that cover history, art and all things local. From the Crossroads to Strawberry Hill, there is something for everyone.

When you pick the hike you want to go on, you will meet one of their expert tour guides at one of the starting points; the hikes range from 3 to 5 miles. As you explore, you can take in the views and stories — and depending on the hike, some tasty treats.