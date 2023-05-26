One Tank Trips: Viva Social Dance Studio

Watch Now
Visit Viva Social Dance Studio, where they believe dancing should be fun, affordable and inclusive.
Daisha Jones, KSHB 41
Posted at 5:00 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 06:00:11-04

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Viva Social Dance Studio aims to teach Latin dancing styles and believes that dancing should be fun, affordable and inclusive.

The studio offers group lessons, private lessons and the opportunity to join their dance team.

When you first come in to the studio for a class you can expect a short warm-up, followed by dance instruction at the appropriate level and then ending with open dancing.

Not only does Viva Social Dance Studio want you to learn, but those at the studio also want you to socialize and de-stress.

If you would like to book a class or see the full list of services, click here.

