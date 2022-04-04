Several Kansas City-area suburbs to elect mayors, council members Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several municipalities in the Kansas City area are set to elect new city leadership, including a handful of mayoral races and numerous city council or board of aldermen contests, on Tuesday in special elections across Missouri.

It will be a busy Tuesday for Lee’s Summit voters , who will be asked to weigh in on the mayor and city council as well as a possible tax increase on the upcoming ballot.

Lee’s Summit’s mayoral race pits incumbent Bill Baird against challenger Diane Forte.

Baird was elected in 2018, while Forte is wrapping up her second term on the Lee’s Summit City Council representing District 1.

Three candidates — Kirk Sonnichsen, Mia Prier and Robert Dye — are vying for the term-limited Forte’s open seat.

District 2 also features three newcomers — Storm Dillenschneider, John Lovell and Lorenzo Harrison — vying for the seat being vacated by term-limited council member Trish Carlyle.

District 3 councilmember Jose “Beto” Lopez is up for re-election against challenger Ted Diehl, while District 4 councilmember Bob Johnson is up for re-election against Faith Hodges.

Lee’s Summit Municipal Judge Dana Altieri, who has served three terms since her April 2010 election, is up for re-election against challenger Josh Peter.

Independence voters also will elect a new mayor.

Technically, two-term incumbent Eileen Weir , who finished second in a February mayoral primary, remains on the ballot, but she dropped out of the race shortly after losing the primary.

Missouri State Rep. Rory Rowland won the primary and also will be on the ballot.

There are also four candidates vying for two open at-large seats on the Independence City Council, including incumbents Mike Huff and Karen DeLuccie.

Jared Fears and Marcie Gragg are challenging DeLuccie, who was elected in 2014, and Huff, who was elected in 2018.

Two of three races for Blue Springs City Council are contested.

District 1 councilmember Galen Ericson is running unopposed, but District 2 voters will choose between incumbent Chris Lievsay and challenger Anthony Viglaturo while District 3 voters will choose between incumbent Susan Culpepper and challenger Taylor Beller.

In Platte County, Parkville will elect a new mayor to replace Nan Johnston, while Smithville Mayor Damien Boley faces two challengers — Mary Ann Becker and Ali McClain — in his re-election bid.

Here are other contested races of note:

There are several other contested races in Clay County — including Excelsior Springs City Council, Gladstone City Council and the Kearney and Smithville boards of aldermen races — as well as several in Cass and Platte counties.