KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 1st District At-Large candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Kevin O’Neill received massive support in the three-candidate primary, but challenger Ronda Smith’s campaign has resonated in the Northland.
Still, she faces an uphill climb to unseat O’Neill in a citywide race.
Primary results:
- Kevin O’Neill, 65%
- Ronda Smith, 20%
- Pam Mason, 15%
O’Neill and Smith filled out the survey ahead of the primary and participated in interviews.
WATCH | Hear from Kevin O’Neill
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 1st District At-Large candidate Kevin O'Neill
WATCH | Hear from Ronda Smith
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 1st District At-Large candidate Ronda Smith
