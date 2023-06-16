Watch Now
KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 1st District At-Large candidates

Posted at 4:45 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:45:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Kevin O’Neill received massive support in the three-candidate primary, but challenger Ronda Smith’s campaign has resonated in the Northland.

Still, she faces an uphill climb to unseat O’Neill in a citywide race.

Primary results:

  • Kevin O’Neill, 65%
  • Ronda Smith, 20%
  • Pam Mason, 15%

O’Neill and Smith filled out the survey ahead of the primary and participated in interviews.

WATCH | Hear from Kevin O’Neill

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 1st District At-Large candidate Kevin O'Neill

WATCH | Hear from Ronda Smith

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 1st District At-Large candidate Ronda Smith

