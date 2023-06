KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Heather Hall is term-limited, but she threw her support behind Nathan Willett, who won the primary by a wide margin. Chris Gahagan hopes for a surprise showing Tuesday evening.

Primary results:



Nathan Willett, 68%

Chris Gahagan, 32%

Both candidates filled out our candidate questionnaire, but only Gahagan agreed to an interview.

WATCH | Hear from Chris Gahagan

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 1st District candidate Chris Gahagan

