KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri state legislator Wes Rogers is running unopposed in the new 2nd District, which includes the southern half of KCMO in the Northland.

He will replace incumbent Dan Fowler.

Despite not having a challenger, Rogers answered our survey and sat down for an interview.

WATCH | Hear from Wes Rogers

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 2nd District candidate Wes Rogers

—