KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 3rd District At-Large candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Based on the primary results, a head-to-head race between current councilman Brandon Ellington and challenger Melissa Patterson Hazley, Ellington appears to be the most vulnerable incumbent on the current City Council.
Primary results:
- Melissa Patterson Hazley, 63%
- Brandon Ellington, 37%
Patterson Hazley responded to the survey before the primary and both candidates sat down for interviews.
WATCH | Hear from Brandon Ellington
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District At-Large candidate Brandon Ellington
WATCH | Hear from Melissa Patterson Hazley
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District At-Large candidate Melissa Patterson Hazley
