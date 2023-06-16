Watch Now
KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 3rd District At-Large candidates

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:50:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Based on the primary results, a head-to-head race between current councilman Brandon Ellington and challenger Melissa Patterson Hazley, Ellington appears to be the most vulnerable incumbent on the current City Council.

Primary results:

  • Melissa Patterson Hazley, 63%
  • Brandon Ellington, 37%

Patterson Hazley responded to the survey before the primary and both candidates sat down for interviews.

WATCH | Hear from Brandon Ellington

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District At-Large candidate Brandon Ellington

WATCH | Hear from Melissa Patterson Hazley

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 3rd District At-Large candidate Melissa Patterson Hazley

