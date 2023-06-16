KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 3rd District At-Large candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Based on the primary results, a head-to-head race between current councilman Brandon Ellington and challenger Melissa Patterson Hazley, Ellington appears to be the most vulnerable incumbent on the current City Council.

Primary results:



Melissa Patterson Hazley, 63%

Brandon Ellington, 37%

Patterson Hazley responded to the survey before the primary and both candidates sat down for interviews.

