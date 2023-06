KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Eric Bunch had a strong showing in a three-candidate primary that included his former legislative aide, who came up short with Henry Rizzo emerging as the challenger in the general election.

Primary results:



Eric Bunch, 55%

Henry Rizzo, 25%

Crissy Dastrup, 20%

Rizzo completed the candidate survey while Bunch sat down for an interview with KSHB 41.

WATCH | Hear from Eric Bunch

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 4th District candidate Eric Bunch

