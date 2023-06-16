Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 6th District At-Large candidates

6 DAL.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Melissa Mairs-King/KSHB
6 DAL.jpg
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 17:57:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Andrea Bough won the primary handily, but challenger Jill Sasse hopes to court the 17% of voters who supported a third candidate in April and chip away at Bough’s base in the general election.

Primary results:

  • Andrea Bough, 61%
  • Jill Sasse, 21%
  • Mary Nestel, 17%

Only Bough filled out the candidate survey, but both candidates sat down for interviews.

WATCH | Hear from Andrea Bough

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District At-Large candidate Andrea Bough

WATCH | Hear from Jill Sasse

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District At-Large candidate Jill Sasse

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app