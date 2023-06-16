KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 6th District At-Large candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Andrea Bough won the primary handily, but challenger Jill Sasse hopes to court the 17% of voters who supported a third candidate in April and chip away at Bough’s base in the general election.
Primary results:
- Andrea Bough, 61%
- Jill Sasse, 21%
- Mary Nestel, 17%
Only Bough filled out the candidate survey, but both candidates sat down for interviews.
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District At-Large candidate Andrea Bough
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District At-Large candidate Jill Sasse
