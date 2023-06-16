KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 6th District candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 6th District race was one of the city’s most crowded primaries with five candidates.
Long-time Jackson County legislator Dan Tarwater III and Johnathan Duncan, a community organizer and deputy director at the VFW Headquarters, emerged from the fray and will square off in the general election.
Primary results:
- Dan Tarwater III, 46%
- Jonathan Duncan, 24%
- Tiffany Moore, 12%
- Cecelia Carter, 12%
- Michael Schuckman, 6%
Tarwater and Duncan both completed the questionnaire and sat down for interviews.
WATCH | Hear from Johnathan Duncan
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District candidate Johnathan Duncan
WATCH | Hear from Dan Tarwater III
KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District candidate Dan Tarwater