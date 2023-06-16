KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 6th District candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 6th District race was one of the city’s most crowded primaries with five candidates.

Long-time Jackson County legislator Dan Tarwater III and Johnathan Duncan, a community organizer and deputy director at the VFW Headquarters, emerged from the fray and will square off in the general election.

Primary results:

Dan Tarwater III, 46%

Jonathan Duncan, 24%

Tiffany Moore, 12%

Cecelia Carter, 12%

Michael Schuckman, 6%

Tarwater and Duncan both completed the questionnaire and sat down for interviews.

WATCH | Hear from Johnathan Duncan

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District candidate Johnathan Duncan

WATCH | Hear from Dan Tarwater III