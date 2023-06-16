Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

KCMO June 20 election guide: Hear from 6th District candidates

6 D.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Melissa Mairs-King/KSHB
6 D.jpg
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 18:20:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 6th District race was one of the city’s most crowded primaries with five candidates.

Long-time Jackson County legislator Dan Tarwater III and Johnathan Duncan, a community organizer and deputy director at the VFW Headquarters, emerged from the fray and will square off in the general election.

Primary results:

  • Dan Tarwater III, 46%
  • Jonathan Duncan, 24%
  • Tiffany Moore, 12%
  • Cecelia Carter, 12%
  • Michael Schuckman, 6%

Tarwater and Duncan both completed the questionnaire and sat down for interviews.

WATCH | Hear from Johnathan Duncan

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District candidate Johnathan Duncan

WATCH | Hear from Dan Tarwater III

KCMO Municipal Election: Hear from 6th District candidate Dan Tarwater

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app