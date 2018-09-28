AdHoc: Vigils helping communities break cycle of crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With balloons in their hands and tears in their eyes, grieving friends and family gathered to remember one of Kansas City's latest homicide victims.

A father of two, Antonio Shanklin, was shot and killed early Monday morning near 38th and Wabash.

"You all don't understand how precious life is, you all don't understand how good we got it," said Shanklin's older brother.

Kansas City's AdHoc Group Against Crime helped organize the vigil.

"Vigils serve many, many folks in different ways," said Damon Daniel, the organization's president.

Daniel believes vigils can help fight crime, even after one has been committed.

"It's challenging the community to break the cycle of violence, challenging the community to break the silence and challenging the community to step up and do something different. Do something in a more positive way," Daniel said.

One way is by helping those who are upset channel their feelings in an appropriate way. The goal is to prevent anger from turning into retaliation.

Another way vigils can help is by getting communities together and showing adults that young kids are watching, said Daniel.

"It gives people that opportunity, that voice, in the moment," he said.

Shanklin's homicide is still unsolved. However, after his vigil, Daniel believes AdHoc and police might be able to get tips.

If you have information on the murder, call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.