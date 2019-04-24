KC grandmother fights crime after family falls victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City grandmother is coming up with a plan to fight crime.

Wisdom Williams was prompted to act after crime came flying into her window. Her 4-year-old grandson was shot by a stray bullet.

I sat down with her to learn more about that frightening day and how she’s turning it into something positive.

Police say it started as a gunfight at a nearby gas station. The bullet traveled 500 yards, all the way through a wooded area and hit Williams’ grandson in the arm.

“And then I hear these awful screams downstairs,” a visibly shaken Williams told me while as she relived that dreadful moment. “My heart was racing, not knowing what I was going to find when I got to the bottom and I found my grandson covered in blood. Blood was everywhere.”

Despite those dreadful memories, Williams beamed with pride when she told me about her grandson.

“He’s very intelligent and he’s got a million and one questions,” she said.

When I asked her if he ever questions what happened that day, Williams softly responded, "Yes."

“Yes, he does. He asks, 'Why did it happen? Where are the bad men? Are the police going to shoot me?”'

Officers caught one of the two responsible for the gunshots.

And although the bullets flying were random, what happened next was not.

“We shall be loved; We shall not be moved,” Williams told me, imparting her namesake.

She hosts a show she says is aimed at enlightenment and empowerment.

She does this while still caring for her grandson.

“I took him for an interview or test the other day, and his question was when we pulled up to the building," she remembers. "He said, 'Who is going to protect me in there?' I said, 'I will Elijah.'”

As she tells me the story, her smiles grows to as big as the room.

“And he said, 'And Jesus?' I said yes, and he unbuckled his seat belt and he was ready to go. It’s a process, but we’re getting there.”

She is now teaming up with local churches and civic leaders with a goal to come up with a step-by-step plan of attack to present to police and city leaders.

She says her goal is to work until she can ensure random bullets don’t fly into another home.

“I believe the incident is a direct indication of the blessings that are going to come. If there’s no attack, then there’s no challenge.”

