KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police at the South Patrol Division want to shed a little light on how to keep your community safe.

They're hosting neighborhood watch training Wednesday evening.

Police say neighborhood watches create more awareness, prevent crime and encourage community building.

The Ivanhoe neighborhood has taken strides in community policing with neighbors keeping an eye on what’s happening on their streets.

Police hope to spread this across other neighborhoods as well.

Wednesday night’s training will be a networking event for attendees to learn basic techniques on how to work with police on preventing crime in your neighborhood.

“We have to have the community alongside of us and they have to be vigilant about seeing things and reporting it to us so we can respond, or know where the crime is happening, so we can try and prevent some crime,” KCPD Ofc. Aaron Whitehead said.

The training is open to anyone. It will be held at the South Patrol Division on Marion Park Drive from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Schedule a training session for your neighborhood here.

