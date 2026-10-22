Early voting surges in Kansas as voters weigh economy, key US Senate race that could break 94-year streak

MISSION, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The number of Kansans voting early is about double this election compared to 2022's midterm. Voters said there are two main reasons they are voting early: convenience and the issues. For many, the economy is top of mind.

"Everything is expensive," Johnson County voter Jessica Loumetta said.

"Gas prices," Wyandotte County voter Arriel Houston said.

Early voting surges in Kansas as voters weigh economy, key U.S. Senate race that could break 94-year streak

Voters are looking to the U.S. Senate to help fix those issues. Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall is running against Democrat Adam Hamilton.

For the first time in years, the race is close. The Cook Political Report lists the race as a toss up. Kansas hasn't elected a Democrat to the seat since 1932.

"Oh, it's very important. I mean, outside of the presidential, it's very important," Johnson County voter David Skinker said of the Senate race.

John Batten/KSHB Johnson County, Kansas, voters Lisa and David Skinker speak with a reporter.

The early turnout numbers reflect that interest.

In the first three days of early voting, Johnson County had 47,957 advance voters, compared to 29,984 over the same time frame in 2022.

Wyandotte County is at 4,376 advance voters in four days, compared to 13,000 in all of 2022.

KSHB 41 News Staff Advance voting numbers.

Kansas is one of several states with a key Senate race seeing an increase in advance voting.

"Not surprised. I think a lot of people have strong opinions this year, so they want to get a chance to cast their vote and not worry about Election Day," Loumetta said.

John Batten/KSHB Jessica Loumetta voted early in Johnson County, Kansas.

President Donald Trump visited Kansas Monday to encourage people to vote for Marshall.

RELATED | Vice President JD Vance returning to Kansas for rally in Topeka

"Pretend, please, I'm on the ballot," Trump said.

Jake Weller/KSHB President Trump announced $8 billion in farm aid at a campaign stop in Wichita stumping for Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas)

The message landed with voters at the event, who said they planned to turn out. But voters closer to Kansas City see the increased turnout differently.

"I'm happy to hear it. I'm so happy to hear it because we need to lean Democrat in this election," Houston said.

John Batten/KSHB Arriel Houston speaks with a reporter about advance voting.

We will see if this early voting surge breaks a 94-year tradition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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