KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Kansas hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932. Adam Hamilton hopes to end that streak in a tight race with Republican incumbent Roger Marshall.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Candidate for US Senate Adam Hamilton speaks with reporters on the campaign trail.

Candidates in other reliably Republican states like Texas, Alaska and Mississippi are also making races closer than many expected.

Former Kansas Senate candidate weighs in on what makes Marshall-Hamilton race so close

In just the last two weeks, the president and vice president have thrown their support behind Marshall. Hamilton has focused on representing himself during a bus tour of the state this week.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall smiles at a campaign rally in Topeka.

Hamilton's campaign stopped in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday. Supporters made it clear they want a senator who stands up to President Donald Trump.

"Be a check and balance for him (Trump) and make sure the American people see relief when it comes to gas prices and food," said Darryl Bagley, a Wyandotte County voter.

John Batten/KSHB Darryl Bagley speaks with a reporter at a campaign stop for Adam Hamilton.

Greg Orman ran for this Senate seat in 2014 as an independent. He expects the 2026 race to be close because it's happening while polling shows Trump is unpopular and because the candidates have very different views on Trump.

"Now, I think we're seeing very different candidates and a perception elections are consequential, and I believe that's leading more people to vote," Orman said.

John Batten/KSHB Greg Orman speaks about his 2014 senate campaign.

Orman stops short of labeling Kansas — which is stereotypically red — as now purple. He thinks this election will boil down to which voters show up at the polls.

"Republicans don't seem nearly as motivated, which is one of the reasons you've seen the president and vice president put Kansas on their dance card," Orman explained.

Vice President JD Vance and Trump have made it clear a vote for Marshall is a vote for them.

"You have the opportunity to reelect my dear friend Roger Marshall," Vance said at a rally in Topeka Monday.

"Pretend, please, that I'm on the ballot. Just pretend," Trump said at a rally near Wichita last week.

Jake Weller/KSHB President Donald Trump teases the crowd during a rally in Park City, Kansas.

Orman says the races in Kansas and other red states feel very much like Trump is on the ballot — a situation Marshall may not have expected.

"Something he thought was a lifetime appointment now it seems like he's in the race for his political life," Orman said.

Charlie Keegan joined KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively and Dr. Abigail Vegter, assistant professor and director of political science at William Jewell College, for an in-depth discussion about the race. The 20-minute conversation is available to view online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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