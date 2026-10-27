Vice President JD Vance stumps for Marshall in Topeka; Hamilton takes different approach in Kansas Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Vice President JD Vance spent another day in Kansas stumping for Sen. Roger Marshall's reelection campaign Monday.

It was Vance's second trip for a Marshall rally in two months. He stopped in Olathe in September. President Donald Trump visited a Wichita suburb last week and announced plans to return to Kansas on Marshall's behalf on Halloween.

Vice President Vance stumps for Marshall in Topeka as Hamilton takes different approach in Kansas Senate race

When Vance and Trump land in Kansas, Marshall sees it as a win.

"President Donald Trump, myself, and Roger Marshall say that's ridiculous," Vance said during his speech at steel fabrication company HME Inc. in Topeka.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Vice President JD Vance thanks the crowd at a reelection event for Sen. Roger Marshall in Topeka, Kansas.

Monday, Vance tried to show how Marshall has aligned with the Trump administration to cut taxes on tips and overtime, end DEI initiatives, and build more oil independence from the Middle East.

"Their (Democrats') policies are the reason these Middle Eastern dictators ever controlled our lives in the first place," Vance said. "Donald Trump and Roger Marshall are stopping it."

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall smiles at a campaign rally in Topeka.

Marshall's opponent, Adam Hamilton, has a different approach. Hamilton told POLITICO's The Conversation with Dasha Burns he wanted national Democrats like Kamala Harris to stay away from his rallies.

"I think Harris can stay in California. I mean no disrespect. She is not someone who will win votes here in Kansas," Hamilton said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Adam Hamilton meets with supporters.

The political science chair at Johnson County Community College said candidates and their supporters need to tailor their message to unaffiliated voters.

"He [Trump] is going to rally the base of Republican voters," Andrea Vieex said. "Will he turn off the unaffiliated and independents and moderates? That remains to be seen."

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Andrea Vieux is the chair of Johnson County Community College’s political science department.

Vance spent a good part of his speech Monday attaching Hamilton to national Democrats like Chuck Schumer, whom he mentioned more than 10 times.

Hamilton has leaned on politicians like former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat who won a statewide election. She spoke at an event for Hamilton last week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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