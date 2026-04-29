Johnson County pastor Adam Hamilton to announce decision on run for U.S. Senate

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Church of the Resurrection Pastor Adam Hamilton has called a press conference Thursday in Prairie Village to announce his decision on the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

In February, Hamilton announced he was exploring the idea of running an independent campaign against incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Hamilton said his exploration would include a state-wide tour to gather feedback and listen to concerns from Kansas residents.

Thursday’s news conference is slated for 9:30 a.m. at Harmon Park in Prairie Village.

Hamilton serves as pastor of Church of the Resurrection, the largest United Methodist Church in the country. The congregation says it is the largest church community in Kansas.

The Kansas Secretary of State's website shows four Democrats have filed to run: Damon Anderson, Jason Hart, Kevin Latz and Michael "Mike" Soetaert. Marshall is the lone Republican to have filed as of April 29.

Candidates in Kansas races have until June 1 to file their candidacy ahead of the primary election on Aug. 4.

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