Kansas lawmakers hear testimony on SAFER bill

Cat Reid
11:46 AM, Mar 27, 2018

KCKPS' David Smith speaking to the House committee on HB 2789. 

Cat Reid - 41 Action News
TOPEKA, Kan. — For nearly two hours Tuesday morning, a House committee listened to testimony from proponents and opponents of HB 2789, a bill that would help implement concealed carry in Kansas schools.

Concealed carry has been legal since 2013, but districts were left to decide whether or not they wanted to adopt the policy. No districts chose to do so because of the higher insurance rates. 

HB 2789 would prohibit companies from charging “unfair” premiums to schools with armed teachers and staff.

Seven people testified in support of the bill and 15 against, including leaders from Shawnee Mission School District and KCKPS. Roughly 200 people submitted testimony in opposition.

---

Cat Reid is a reporter. See her full report at 5 p.m. and check back for updates. 

