5 die in crashes on Missouri roads over Christmas weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people are dead after crashes on Missouri roads over Christmas weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that it investigated 491 crashes and 125 injuries over the weekend. This is up from last year when the MSHP investigated 260 crashes and 86 injuries.

On Dec. 23, Teagan E. Birdno, 19, of Carrollton, MO, and Matthew D. Landi, 21, of Carrollton, MO, were both killed in a crash in Carroll County on Missouri Highway CC east of County Road 261. Both Bridno and Landi were ejected. The vehicle they were traveling in ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and hit a tree. Two others were also injured in the crash. No one in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Also on Dec. 23, Charles Terbrock, 85, of Foristell, MO, was killed when he lost control of his vehicle on an icy bridge in Lincoln County on U.S. Highway 61 northbound north of the Lincoln County and St. Charles County line.

Steven A. Mayer, 26, of Fair Grove, MO, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Dec. 24. He was walking in Greene County at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon in Springfield, MO. when he was hit.

That same day, Christopher M. Loch, 38, of Springfield, MO, was killed after his vehicle was disabled in a crash and it was struck by another vehicle. The crash occurred in Lawrence County on Interstate 44 west of Mount Vernon, MO. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

This year, troopers arrested 91 people for driving while impaired and made 49 drug arrests.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no fatal crashes reported on Christmas Day.