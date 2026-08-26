Future of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library children's book program uncertain in Missouri

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The future of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library free book program for children is uncertain in Missouri due to funding cuts.

As part of the state fiscal year 2027 budget, funding for the program was slashed down to $2 million. Previously, the program operated with $6 million in funding.

Whether the program will continue beyond 2026 is still up in the air, according to a regional director for the Dollywood Foundation, which oversees the program.

"Unfortunately, the state has not fulfilled its commitment to sustain full funding for the program," Regional Director Michelle Anthony said in an email. "The funds needed to continue Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Missouri have been significantly reduced in the state budget. With the currently allocated funding, the program can continue operating through the end of 2026."

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Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe's office could not provide further details when KSHB 41 News reached out.

"The governor is a strong supporter of children's literacy and education," a spokesperson for Kehoe's office said in a statement. "Given the seriousness of Missouri’s budget imbalance, tough decisions are being made to restore responsible spending across the entirety of state government."

Kehoe's statement went on to say that books "continue to be provided to Missouri children enrolled in the program."

However, once the $2 million runs out, date unclear, children will not receive a monthly book in the mail.

The program cannot accept new families due to the shortage of funds.

"Once the program runs out of funding, we will not be able to mail out any other books," a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) said. "The Imagination Library organization has been in contact with potential program partners across Missouri to seek interest in continuing funding."

Parton came to Kansas City in 2024 to celebrate the Imagination Library program with former Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

JuYeon Kim/KSHB 41 Dolly Parton came to Kansas City in 2024 to celebrate the Imagination Library program.

At the time, Missouri was the only state in the U.S. to fully fund the program, something Parson lauded at Parton's visit.

KSHB 41's Sarah Plake reached out to every member of Missouri's Senate and House of Representatives education committees about whether continuing the Imagination Library as a fully state-funded program would be a priority in the upcoming legislative session.

One responded as of Wednesday afternoon at the time of publication — State Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Clay County.

Nurrenbern said it will be a priority.

"Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helped countless Missouri children develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime. It’s a proven program with real results," Nurrenbern said. "I was disappointed the governor cut its funding by two-thirds in the current budget at a time when Missouri should be doing more to improve students’ reading skills. It is my hope that the legislature will restore this funding going forward, so that we can keep Dolly’s legacy of literacy alive for future generations."

Anthony with the Dollywood Foundation said in 2023 the state of Missouri designated DESE as the sole provider of the program and committed to fully funding the program statewide.

Now, nearly 170,000 kids in Missouri are enrolled in the Imagination Library program and "receive free, high-quality books each month, a powerful reflection of what is possible when the state, local communities and families come together around early childhood literacy," Anthony said.

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