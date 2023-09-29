Businesses near GM plant continue to feel ripple effects of UAW strike

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For nearly a week, traffic outside the Fairfax GM plant has slowed down due to the plant's idle status, and it's taking a hit on nearby businesses.

KSHB 41 first talked to Anna's BLD Bistro in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this month, and has since followed up to see how the plant's idle status has impacted their bottom line. The mom-and-pop shop, which serves southern food, is no more than a five minute drive from the plant and the majority of their customers are GM employees.

"Food cost has gone up, fluctuation in everything. I don't know where we'll be, but you know, we maintain because by the grace of God, and then also, we do some catering so that kind of helps keep us active," said owner Angelynn Howell.

Angelynn Howell owns the restaurant with her husband Kit, who takes care of the restaurant's deliveries. Kit Howell estimates about 30% of their food deliveries are sent to GM workers and plants that support them, but because the GM plant has been idled, their deliveries dropped by 50%.

"Everybody wants benefits, you need benefits. Health care has gone up, hospital bills are sky high," Kit said. "And that's kind of tough, and that's what they fight for."

—