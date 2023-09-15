General Motors says Fairfax plant in KCK could be idled due to UAW strike at Wentzville plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The General Motors Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas, could soon be idled as a result of United Auto Workers strike at the Wentzville plant near St. Louis, General Motors said Friday.

GM Friday that the strike in Wentzville is causing shortage of stampings supplied by the plant that is used for stamping operations at the Fairfax plant.

The idle would impact about 2,200 employees and it could happen as early as next week, the company said.

“It is unfortunate that the UAW leadership’s decision to call a strike at Wentzville Assembly has already had a negative ripple effect, with GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City and its 2,200 team members expected to be idled as soon as early next week," GM said in part in a statement.

No provisions are in place that will allow for company-provided sub-pay during the idle, according to GM.

"We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and that effects go well beyond our employees on the plant floor and negatively impact our customers, suppliers and the communities where we do business," GM continued in the statement. "What happened to our Fairfax team members is a clear and immediate demonstration of that fact."

