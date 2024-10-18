KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you walk through the doors of Planters Seed, Feed, and Spices store in the River Market neighborhood, it only takes a couple of steps to hear the history.

Stepping through the front door is like stepping back in time, or at least the roughly 100 years Planters - named in a nod to farmers - has been open near the corner of Walnut Street and E. 5th St.

The store's roots trace back to a German immigrant who came to the Kansas City area in the early 1900s, according to Planters general manager Jeff Myer.

Myers says farmers couldn't stray too far from their fields, so they had to make the most of their visit to the store. They'd show up early in the morning with a long list of items. Myers says that's how the store came to stock as many items as it does, including spices.

While it is still a resource for farmers, it's also evolved to serve the needs of urban dwellers from the River Market and other nearby neighborhoods. That's why the store now stocks saffron, an exotic spice that goes for $25 per gram. Those looking for some heat can get their hands on the store's hottest pepper, the Carolina reaper.

Uniquely Kansas City | Digging up history at Planters seeds, feed, spices

—

Uniquely Kansas City is a partnership between KSHB 41 News and retired Kansas City journalist Bill Grady, highlighting the historical stories that make the Kansas City area truly unique through audio and digital storytelling.