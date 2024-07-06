Uniquely Kansas City | How William Strang pioneered Overland Park's development

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park's beginnings can be traced back to a larger-than-life developer who sold urban dwellers on the vision of quieter surroundings, and a way to get to and from the city by riding the rails.

Overland Park got its start following the massive 1903 flood that devastated the Kansas City region.

The Kansas River swelled out of its banks, sweeping through Armourdale, Argentine and the West Bottoms.

A total of 57 people living near the river lost their lives. Some 20,000 were left homeless. Many Kansas Citians sought higher ground.

That's when William Strang, who developed real estate and rail lines in the eastern states saw an opportunity.

In 1906, he launched the Missouri and Kansas Interurban Railway, the depot in what's now the city's downtown section.

"Originally it terminated up near the KU Med Center," Brad Moore with the Overland Park Historical Society said. "You could ride it through an agreement with a similar inter-urban trolley system on the Missouri side. You could literally take it downtown Kansas City, as thousands of people did every day."

It came to be known as the Strang Line and also extended south to Olathe.

But Strang, perhaps borrowing from P.T. Barnum, knew he had to get them into the tent, so to speak, to sell lots for homes. So, he developed a plan.

"Dances, professional rodeo, canoeing on his lake, baseball events, but the thing that lured more people out than anything was him having early aviators put on these daring feats of aviation," Moore said. "Thousands of people would come out. His real estate agents were observant and working the crowd."

Strang died in 1921. The Strang Line operated until 1940.

In the late 40s and early 50s, the GI Bill brought huge residential growth to Overland Park. Businesses followed.

Overland Park was incorporated in 1960. Its population then was just over 28,000.

Today, it's home to more than 200,000.

Brad Moore says the historical society looks to the future, but remains focused on the city's heritage.

Its headquarters house the facade of the original Strang Line depot.

