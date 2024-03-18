VIDEO: Riley Strain seen interacting with officer shortly after leaving bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New video released by Metro Police gives detail into the night Riley Strain went missing.
22-year-old Riley Strain was visiting Nashville with 50 of his fraternity brothers when they were kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on March 8.
His friends realized he was missing the next day and called police.
On Monday, video was released by Metro Police showing an exchange between Strain and an officer. Police say this took place south of the Woodland St. Bridge and that he did not appear distressed. This video can be watched in the video player at the top of the story.
To take a closer look, Riley was kicked out of Luke's at around 9:35 p.m. Then around 11 minutes later at 9:46 p.m, he hit his head which can be seen below.
Following the fall, the interaction with Metro Police takes place at 9:50 p.m. There is no more known video of him after 9:52 p.m. that night.
On Sunday, March 17, Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street.
The search for Riley's whereabouts is still in motion. If you see him, please call 615-862-8600.
Carrie recommends:
I love this story by Alexandra Koehn for a few reasons. As the wife of a small business owner, I know what a hard job (big understatement!!) it is. Not to mention, Ben's bagel business was born during COVID which was such a tough time for small business owners. Good luck to Ben and his family has they open their second shop. Kudos to you!
-Carrie Sharp