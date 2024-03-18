VIDEO: Riley Strain seen interacting with officer shortly after leaving bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New video released by Metro Police gives detail into the night Riley Strain went missing.

22-year-old Riley Strain was visiting Nashville with 50 of his fraternity brothers when they were kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on March 8.

His friends realized he was missing the next day and called police.

On Monday, video was released by Metro Police showing an exchange between Strain and an officer. Police say this took place south of the Woodland St. Bridge and that he did not appear distressed. This video can be watched in the video player at the top of the story.

To take a closer look, Riley was kicked out of Luke's at around 9:35 p.m. Then around 11 minutes later at 9:46 p.m, he hit his head which can be seen below.

New video, 911 call give more details into Riley Strain's disappearance

Following the fall, the interaction with Metro Police takes place at 9:50 p.m. There is no more known video of him after 9:52 p.m. that night.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville Timeline of last known events before Riley Strain's disappearance

On Sunday, March 17, Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street.

Riley Strain's parents say thank you. A day later, Riley's bank card is found.

The search for Riley's whereabouts is still in motion. If you see him, please call 615-862-8600.