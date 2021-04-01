A conversation with Karen Daniel: KC leader, part of Royals ownership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Karen Daniel is known for her business and civic leadership in Kansas City, and now she is part of the ownership of the Kansas City Royals.

She credits her parents and family for setting great examples in business, as well as for her love of baseball and community.

Daniel's grandmother’s family games taught big lessons.

“Winning with grace, how do you handle losing and without being bitter, but mostly how do you enjoy your family,” she said.

Her grandfather not only taught her to love baseball but was also one of her first business role models, and she has fond childhood memories of visiting his store at 18th and Vine.

“He was big on your name and your reputation as all you really have. And when you think about the field that I went to work in auditing, and ultimately being a CFO, integrity is a given. It's paramount," Daniel said.

The retired Chief Financial Officer of Black and Veatch has served and continues to serve on several company and community boards. She is a former president of the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board of Commissioners and a former chair of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, winning the 2020 Athena Leadership Award.

