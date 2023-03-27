'I can prove boys wrong': Flag football clinic encourages young girls to take up sport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Young girls in the Kansas City area showed off their flag football skills Sunday at the third annual Girls Got Game clinic put on by Girls Play Flag Football.

“These girls are trendsetters, they are ground-breakers, they are the future,” said Darren Keith, coach for the Kansas City Guardians.

In the spirit of Women's History Month, many of the girls were quick to share how the sport empowers them.

"I like it because I can prove the boys wrong,” said attendee Elley Laurie. “They would always pick me last just because I was a girl, so I wanted to practice this and get better so I wasn’t the last pick.”

During the event, girls completed drills under the watchful eyes of flag football pros from Kansas City Glory, University Saint Mary, Ottawa University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan, Pratt University and Midland University.

“Football is a male-driven sport, and a lot of these girls get told they can’t do something,” said Marille Alexander, Kansas City Glory wide receiver. “So coming out here lets them know that they can do something.”

All of the universities present at the clinic offer flag football scholarships, encouraging the girls to dream big and consider collegiate and/or professional careers.

“Coming out here, wanting to be a part of something bigger, wanting something that hasn’t always been available to them but fighting for it anyway,” said Abby Brown, middle linebacker at Ottawa University.

More information about Girls Play Flag Football, such as how to register, can be found HERE.

