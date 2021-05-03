We're Hiring: Milbank Manufacturing has dozens of full-time jobs open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Milbank Manufacturing has dozens of jobs open, including about fifty full-time positions at their Kansas City plant where they make meter sockets.

“Think of the meter and the meter socket as the cash register for the utility,” Kansas City plant manager Jeff Caudle said.

Most of the open positions are for Flow Line Assembler and many would work the second shift, which begins in the afternoon.

“You’ll start as a probationary employee for 60 days,” Caudle explained. “You’ll start out at $17 an hour and after that 60-day period, you’ll be required to join the United Steel Workers Union.”

Caudle called the jobs an endless opportunity for a career with no experience required to start.

Recently, he added, they have hired a lot of people from the food industry who adapt well to the fast pace of the job.

“Most of our supervisors we hire straight off the floor. We’ve hired quite a few over the last year or two,” said Caudle, who added that even their current CEO began working on the floor.

They also have several jobs open at their other facilities, including in Concordia, Missouri.