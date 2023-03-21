Rep. Sharice Davids discusses federal funding to improve road safety in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids is working to invest more money into infrastructure across the state of Kansas.

In June of 2022, Davids released a report taking a look at transportation safety in the Kansas' 3rd District.

The report stated that “The Third District experienced record high injuries and deaths from unrestrained passengers in 2020 and was the site of 21% of Kansas’ overall pedestrian deaths that year.”

On Tuesday, Davids joined Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner and other officials to discuss new infrastructure planned for Wyandotte County and other parts of Kansas.

According to Davids, the infrastructure will promote safety and an all around thriving community.

For decades, Mrs. R’s Cafe has been fixing good meals near Quindaro Boulevard and 7th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

“It’ll be 39 years in October,” Eddie Scover said.

Eddie Scover is the son of Ruth Scover, who first opened Mrs. R's Cafe. He says it’s now time to fix the roadways in the community he serves.

“I think it’ll bring more business, more housing and more money,” Eddie Scover said.

Davids said the over $1 billion being invested in Kansas infrastructure will help improve roads, water quality and broadband access.

“Sidewalks, making sure intersections are safer for vehicles and for pedestrians,” Davids said. “There are places where there is no sidewalks, there are places where people could use a bike lane to get to where they are going.”

Some of that money will go towards fixing roadways in Wyandotte County thanks to the The Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program .

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, will receive $1 million from this program

Davids says the investment will drive in new opportunity for the community.

“These plans are going to increase the accessibility of our community that are going to help people get to work, help people get to school,” she said.

Eddie Scover says he hopes this new funding and investment is just one of the many ingredients to make this community even better.

“And bring sidewalks and more things for the kids and the community to enjoy,” he said.

—

