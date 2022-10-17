KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton sees positives in defeat.
“You can learn everything from this game,” Bolton said following a 24-20 loss to AFC rival Buffalo. "Understanding the crowd noise, understanding how to communicate."
Kansas City’s defense leaned heavily on the younger player in the absence of key pieces at cornerback and linebacker.
2nd-year linebacker Nick Bolton leads Chiefs defense in tight Buffalo loss
“Those guys get in, they've been working on a training camp and I'm trusting themselves just in this game, trusting the vets to help them out as we can transition and keep going,” Bolton said.
The second-year linebacker finished the game with a team-high 13 tackles, including nine solo stops.