KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton sees positives in defeat.

“You can learn everything from this game,” Bolton said following a 24-20 loss to AFC rival Buffalo . "Understanding the crowd noise, understanding how to communicate."

Kansas City’s defense leaned heavily on the younger player in the absence of key pieces at cornerback and linebacker.

2nd-year linebacker Nick Bolton leads Chiefs defense in tight Buffalo loss

“Those guys get in, they've been working on a training camp and I'm trusting themselves just in this game, trusting the vets to help them out as we can transition and keep going,” Bolton said.

The second-year linebacker finished the game with a team-high 13 tackles, including nine solo stops.

