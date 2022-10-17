Watch Now
Sports

Actions

2nd-year linebacker Nick Bolton leads Chiefs defense in tight Buffalo loss

Former Mizzou Tiger tackles team-high 13 Sunday
Bills Chiefs Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Peter Aiken/AP
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs up field with the ball during an NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
Bills Chiefs Football
Posted at 10:04 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 23:04:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton sees positives in defeat.

“You can learn everything from this game,” Bolton said following a 24-20 loss to AFC rival Buffalo. "Understanding the crowd noise, understanding how to communicate."

Kansas City’s defense leaned heavily on the younger player in the absence of key pieces at cornerback and linebacker.

2nd-year linebacker Nick Bolton leads Chiefs defense in tight Buffalo loss

“Those guys get in, they've been working on a training camp and I'm trusting themselves just in this game, trusting the vets to help them out as we can transition and keep going,” Bolton said.

The second-year linebacker finished the game with a team-high 13 tackles, including nine solo stops.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock