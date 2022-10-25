‘4th & 1’: Chiefs rebound from loss, slow start to thrash 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will rest easy this week during their bye after paddling the San Francisco 49ers 44-23 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“4th & 1” analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer break down how the Chiefs decimated the NFL’s best defense, hitting their bye week at 5-2 and atop the AFC West.

Kansas City spotted San Francisco a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but stormed back behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who finished 25 of 34 for 423 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Mahomes improved to an incredible 13-9 as a starter in games when the Chiefs fell behind by double-digits.

He and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster credited a Friday evening “Call of Duty: Warzone” session with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Travis Kelce for helping cement chemistry with the offense.

Smith-Schuster led Kansas City with team-highs for catches (seven) and yards (124), including a 45-yard touchdown, while Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 111 yards and Kelce totaled six catches for 98 yards.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, but Coach Andy Reid expressed confidence in Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore despite muffing a punt and contributing to an interception.

