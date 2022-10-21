4th & 1 podcast: Chiefs aim for rebound at Niners in Super Bowl LIV rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face a recent Super Bowl foe, hoping to bounce back from a loss.

Patrick Mahomes and company came up short last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but “4th & 1” podcast analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer are more focused on this Sunday’s visit to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs won their first championship in 50 years, rallying past the Niners for a 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV three seasons ago.

Kansas City has to hope its visit to San Francisco goes as well as the one three weeks ago at Tampa Bay.

Earlier this season, the Chiefs were coming off a loss at Indianapolis and visited the Buccaneers, who beat Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs trounced the Bucs 41-31 on Sunday Night Football in one of the season’s most-complete performances.

Coach Andy Reid and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom would love something of a repeat performance at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

