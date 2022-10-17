Is Chiefs’ loss to Bills reason to worry?: ‘4th & 1’ podcast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from two seasons ago and the AFC Divisional round last season.

But how worried should Chiefs fans be about the 24-20 loss against a determined Bills squad on an afternoon when the team trotted out a depleted secondary?

According to “4th & 1” podcast analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer, not too worried at all.

Buffalo arguably has been the NFL’s best team during the season’s first month, while Kansas City remains something of a work in progress.

The end result Sunday — a Bills win — was expected, but the way the Chiefs got there provides plenty of reason to believe coach Andy Reid’s squad can be better by January.

It won’t be shocking if the Chiefs and Bills meet for a third straight season in the NFL playoffs.

