‘4th & 1’ podcast: Chiefs must trim roster to 53 players by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News is starting to trickle out across the NFL about pending players who will be waived or released ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday for teams to trim rosters to 53 players ahead of the 2021 season.

Our “4th & 1” podcast crew, analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer, discuss the decisions General Manager Brett Veach must make at the back end of the roster.

How many wide receivers will the Chiefs keep? How many defensive ends? How many running backs and cornerbacks?

There’s a lot to dissect with one of the deepest active rosters in recent memory at training camp.

