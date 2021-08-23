‘4th & 1’ podcast: Chiefs’ roster battles continue with win at Arizona

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ roster battles continue to take shape as additional roster cuts loom ahead of the 2021 season.

The decision to part ways Monday with defensive end Taco Charlton among five players released or waived ahead of Tuesday’s deadline brought additional clarity to how the 53-man roster eventually will shape up.

RELATED | Nick Jacobs: Predicting Chiefs’ 53-man roster for 2021 season, v2.0

RELATED | Chiefs DL Chris Jones to miss Monday's practice with illness

Analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer break down which players helped and which hurt their chances to make the roster during Friday’s 17-10 win at the Arizona Cardinals.

The latest “4th & 1” podcast also discusses the impact of Seattle safety Jamal Adams’ record contract extension for a safety on Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s future in Kansas City.

Be sure to catch the Chiefs’ preseason finale and first home game of the 2021 season on KSHB 41, the Home of the Chiefs. Kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings is at 7 p.m. Friday.

Don’t miss the special hour-long pregame show before the game.

—