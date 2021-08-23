Chiefs DL Chris Jones to miss Monday's practice with illness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is among the players who will miss practice on Monday due to illness, coach Andy Reid said while speaking to reporters.

Before the team’s first practice ahead of its preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Reid said Jones was sick, adding that it’s not related to COVID-19.

Jones has four tackles, including two sacks and another tackle for a loss, in limited action during the Chiefs’ first two preseason games.

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel also won’t practice Monday due to illness.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be limited after suffering a sprained ankle in Friday’s preseason win at the Arizona Cardinals.

“He just did the walk-through,” Reid said. “He’s got a sore ankle, but we’ll just see how that goes.”

Reid said “there’s a chance” he won’t practice Monday.

Fellow running back Darrel Williams and offensive lineman Yasir Durant are in the concussion protocol.

Reid also said that center Austin Blythe underwent surgery on sports hernia

“He’s doing well,” Reid said.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, who was a late scratch after a pregame injury in Arizona, and defensive end Frank Clark remained sidelined with strained hamstrings.

Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif — a medical doctor, who opted out of last season to help treat patients in his native Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic — remains sidelined with a broken hand.