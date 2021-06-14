‘4th & 1’ podcast: Kyle Long’s injury tests offensive line depth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday and our “4th & 1” podcast crew sets the stage with a conversation about the latest offseason developments.

Analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer delve into Le’Veon Bell’s comments about retiring before he’d play for Andy Reid again as well as the impact of Kyle Long’s injury .

Long, a former three-time Pro Bowler with the Chicago Bears, was lured from retirement as part of a wholesale offensive line overhaul this offseason.

He was expected to challenge for the starting right guard job.

Jacobs breaks down where the Chiefs may turn now and what to expect from former Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is returning from a COVID-19 opt-out year.

The Chiefs have a mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday and continues through Thursday. Starting Friday, players will be off until training camp set to begin next month.