'4th & 1' podcast: Nick Jacobs breaks down Chiefs’ preseason opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs opened their quest for a third straight Lamar Hunt Trophy on Saturday with a 19-16 win at the San Francisco 49ers.

The final score, of course, is largely irrelevant, but the details of how the Chiefs got there have huge implications on roster construction for the 2021 season.

RELATED | Nick Jacobs: Predicting Chiefs’ 53-man roster for 2021 season

Who stood out? Who took a step back? How did the remade offensive line look?

Our “4th & 1” podcast crew, analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer, delve into those questions and more in the latest edition.

—