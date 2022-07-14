Alec Marsh named to 2022 All-Star Futures Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitcher Alec Marsh has been added to the American League's roster for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game this weekend.

Marsh is ranked the 10th prospect in the Royals minor league system, per the MLB . He will replace infielder Nick Pratto who was recalled to the Royals' 25-man roster for the upcoming series in Toronto .

The 2019 MLB Draft pick was selected 70th overall by the Royals. He has 185 strikeouts in 130 innings of work during his 35 starts through three seasons in the minors.

Marsh becomes the third Naturals player in four seasons to be named to the All-Star Futures Game roster. The pitcher joins Bobby Witt Jr., who was named to the 2021 game, and pitcher Brady Singer, who was named to the 2019 game.

He set a franchise record this season striking out eight consecutive batters during his May 19 start against the Arkansas Travelers, the minor league Double-A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners. Marsh has also struck out eight or more in six of his 16 starts this season.

The All-Star Futures Game will air at 6 p.m. Saturday on Peacock.

