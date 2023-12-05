7-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson to race at Kansas Speedway in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson will drive in next year’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Legacy Motor Club announced a partnership with AdventHealth on Tuesday that will put Johnson behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE at three races next season.

Erik Jones will drive in six races in the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE as part of the deal.

Johnson won a record five consecutive Cup Series titles from 2006 and 2010 and is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with a record seven titles overall.

During his Cup Series career, he won the fall race at Kansas Speedway twice and captured the SpongeBob SquarePants 400 in the spring of 2015.

Johnson is tied for second in Cup Series history with three wins at Kansas, trailing only Denny Hamlin (four).

NASCAR announced in October that Kansas Speedway would host two Cup Series races for the 14th consecutive year in 2024.

Next year’s AdventHealth 400 is scheduled for May 5.

Kansas Speedway also will host the Hollywood Casino 400, which is set for Sept. 29.

Johnson, who retired from driving full-time after the 2020 season, returned to the Cup Series for the first time in three races last season.

Johnson’s last appearance at Kansas Speedway came on Oct. 18, 2020.

He has posted nine top-five and 19 top-10 finishes in 29 career starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Kansas City, Kansas.

