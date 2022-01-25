'Beat the Bengals' sign installed inside of Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trip to Superbowl LVI is on the line when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the AFC Championship and preparations are already underway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officials installed a "Beat The Bengals!" sign inside of Union Station on Monday.

It replaced a popular "Chiefs Kingdom" sign, which was recently posted inside of Union Station on Jan. 13.

Sunday's game is a rematch from a Jan. 2. matchup between the two teams where the Bengals edged out the Chiefs 34-31.

Both team's quarterbacks also head into the game with new nicknames. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dubbed the "Grim Reaper" by some coaches, fans and teammates.

And on Saturday, the Bengals tweeted out "JOE SHIESTY," referencing quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bengals visit the Chiefs on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.