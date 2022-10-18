Big 12 commissioner announces new approach for upcoming football season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newly-minted Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has big plans for the conference, starting with a new scheduling format for the league’s upcoming football season.

“We will not have divisions,” Yormark told a gaggle of reporters Tuesday at the league’s annual basketball tipoff media days held at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Yormark: “I know media has said without Texas and Oklahoma our number would go down…Let me say it very clearly we’re not going backwards. We’re going up.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 18, 2022

“Over a two year period, each of the teams will play each other,” he said.

Yormark said the official schedule will be released in December.

The league's new commissioner, who took over for Bob Bowlsby on Aug. 1, says established rivalries between schools and a nine-game league schedule will remain under the new system.

“We’re open for business in every respect,” he said.

—