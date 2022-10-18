Watch Now
Big 12 commissioner announces new approach for upcoming football season schedule

Charlie Riedel/AP
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:04 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 19:04:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newly-minted Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has big plans for the conference, starting with a new scheduling format for the league’s upcoming football season.

“We will not have divisions,” Yormark told a gaggle of reporters Tuesday at the league’s annual basketball tipoff media days held at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

“Over a two year period, each of the teams will play each other,” he said.

Yormark said the official schedule will be released in December.

The league's new commissioner, who took over for Bob Bowlsby on Aug. 1, says established rivalries between schools and a nine-game league schedule will remain under the new system.

“We’re open for business in every respect,” he said.

