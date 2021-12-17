Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to be discharged from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. will likely be discharged from the UCLA Harbor Medical Center on Friday following a head injury he sustained during their Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parham stayed overnight for observation and was diagnosed with a concussion, according to a social media post from the Chargers.

"He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today," the post said.