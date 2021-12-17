Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to be discharged from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. will likely be discharged from the UCLA Harbor Medical Center on Friday following a head injury he sustained during their Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Parham stayed overnight for observation and was diagnosed with a concussion, according to a social media post from the Chargers.
"He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today," the post said.
The tight end sustained the concussion during the opening drive of the game and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf. He stayed down for several minutes and was carted off the field by medical personnel.