Chiefs 2nd-year LB Nick Bolton sets single-season team record for tackles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has etched his name in the club history books.

The former Missouri Tiger recorded 16 more tackles in the team’s 31-13 win over the rival Raiders , setting a new club record for most tackles in a single season.

“I knew what the number was at the beginning of the season,” Bolton said during an exclusive interview with KSHB 41 Sports. “I wanted to get around 10 tackles per game to put me in position. [But] a couple games early in the season, I wasn't even close to 10 tackles, so I kind of just stopped thinking about it."

Bolton’s 180 total tackles in 17 games surpassed the record previously held record by Derrick Johnson (179).

“We got two Texas guys at the top,” Bolton joked. “Even better … we have a lot more left to prove.”