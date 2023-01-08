Watch Now
Chiefs 2nd-year LB Nick Bolton sets single-season team record for tackles

John Locher/AP
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 21:41:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has etched his name in the club history books.

The former Missouri Tiger recorded 16 more tackles in the team’s 31-13 win over the rival Raiders, setting a new club record for most tackles in a single season.

“I knew what the number was at the beginning of the season,” Bolton said during an exclusive interview with KSHB 41 Sports. “I wanted to get around 10 tackles per game to put me in position. [But] a couple games early in the season, I wasn't even close to 10 tackles, so I kind of just stopped thinking about it."

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton on critics

Bolton’s 180 total tackles in 17 games surpassed the record previously held record by Derrick Johnson (179).

“We got two Texas guys at the top,” Bolton joked. “Even better … we have a lot more left to prove.”

