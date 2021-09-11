Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs activate S Tyrann Mathieu from reserve/COVID-19 list

Mathieu questionable to play against the Browns
items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football Tyrann Mathieu
Posted at 1:09 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 14:37:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu may be available to take the field against the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced on Saturday that Mathieu was cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team also said he's questionable against the Browns, though it's not illness or injury related.

Mathieu first landed on the list on Sept. 1 after some reported he tested positive for the virus.

Though Mathieu hadn’t practiced with the team leading up to the game against the Browns, he participated in team meetings and practices virtually.

Head coach Andy Reid said in a press conference Wednesday that despite not practicing, he'd still play Mathieu against the Browns.

The Chiefs play the Browns at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage