Chiefs activate S Tyrann Mathieu from reserve/COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu may be available to take the field against the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced on Saturday that Mathieu was cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have activated Practice Squad player DB Zayne Anderson via Standard Elevation.



We have activated DB Tyrann Mathieu from Reserve/COVID.



We released DB Shakur Brown from the practice squad.



We have signed LB Elijah Sullivan to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/jvoBpqg9kg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 11, 2021

The team also said he's questionable against the Browns, though it's not illness or injury related.

Mathieu first landed on the list on Sept. 1 after some reported he tested positive for the virus.

Though Mathieu hadn’t practiced with the team leading up to the game against the Browns, he participated in team meetings and practices virtually.

Head coach Andy Reid said in a press conference Wednesday that despite not practicing, he'd still play Mathieu against the Browns.

The Chiefs play the Browns at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.