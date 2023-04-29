Chiefs add Stephen F. Austin pass-rush specialist in 5th round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City added another rotational piece for the defensive line in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, grabbing a small-school pass-rush specialist.

The Chiefs picked Stephen F. Austin edge rusher BJ Thompson, a 6-foot-6 and 243-pound prospect, with the 166th overall pick.

Thompson started his college career at Baylor. He had four sacks in 2018 before finding himself out of football a year later.

Thompson returned to college football in 2020 with the Lumberjacks, recording 20 1/2 sacks and 27 1/2 tackles for a loss in 33 games with 31 starts during the last three seasons.

He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2021 and five in 2022 with five forced fumbles during the last two seasons.

Thompson ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and boasts a 37 1/2-inch vertical, based on his performance at his pro day.

He’s a speedy and long edge rusher, but may need time to crack a rotation that includes two recent first-round picks — George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah — along with free-agent addition Charles Omenihu and veteran Mike Danna.

