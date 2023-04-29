Watch Now
Chiefs add Stephen F. Austin pass-rush specialist in 5th round

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) is chased by Stephen F. Austin defensive end BJ Thompson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in San Antonio.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City added another rotational piece for the defensive line in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, grabbing a small-school pass-rush specialist.

The Chiefs picked Stephen F. Austin edge rusher BJ Thompson, a 6-foot-6 and 243-pound prospect, with the 166th overall pick.

Thompson started his college career at Baylor. He had four sacks in 2018 before finding himself out of football a year later.

Thompson returned to college football in 2020 with the Lumberjacks, recording 20 1/2 sacks and 27 1/2 tackles for a loss in 33 games with 31 starts during the last three seasons.

He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2021 and five in 2022 with five forced fumbles during the last two seasons.

Thompson ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and boasts a 37 1/2-inch vertical, based on his performance at his pro day.

He’s a speedy and long edge rusher, but may need time to crack a rotation that includes two recent first-round picks — George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah — along with free-agent addition Charles Omenihu and veteran Mike Danna.

