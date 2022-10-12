Watch Now
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes talk overcoming early hole to beat Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke with reporters Wednesday ahead of the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 12, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Monday was anything but pretty, especially when it came to the offensive line.

After the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the offensive line was "getting beaten in the trenches."

But the team turned their fortunes around in the second half. On Wednesday, coach Andy Reid and Mahomes addressed the switch in momentum, crediting a challenge from Mahomes.

"If [Mahomes'] closet is clean, he can put the hammer down a little bit on guys and they respond," Reid said Wednesday. "They all know he works hard, is competitive and is smart, and so they respect it when he needs to give them a little bit of juice."

Mahomes says his team's mentality is able to lead them to the success.

"It was as just about battling through adversity and finding a way to win no matter what it took," Mahomes said. "That is a great football team; still a good football team and we know it will come down to the wire every time we play them and so to see the guys respond even though it kinda looked like it was all over."

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who matched up Monday with the Raiders' Chandler Jones, says the offensive line is a group that prides themselves on being the best.

"I think as individuals we are our biggest self-critics, and we all want to be the best offensive lineman out there and the best players on the offensive side of the ball," Brown said Wednesday.

The win over the Raiders pushed the Chiefs' record to 4-1. They'll square off against another 4-1 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, at 3:25 p.m., this Sunday, Oct. 16, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

