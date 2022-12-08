Chiefs aren't looking past 'struggling' Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday, the Chiefs will get their first taste of the Denver Broncos this season after a tough 3-point loss to the Bengals .

Hitting the road for the Mile High City, KC faces a Broncos team sitting in second-to-last place in the AFC with a 3-9 record. However, Denver's defense ranks third overall in the league.

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator, says the team won't take Sunday lightly.

"They're very good, okay," he said. "They show up on tape for all the right reasons, so although they are struggling, they are still the Denver Broncos — they are one of those teams that we know that have a great idea and feel for what we do."

With the home-field advantage, the Broncos welcome the 9-3 Chiefs after four consecutive losses in the continuation of quarterback Russel Wilson's worst completion rating (60.1%) of his career.

Nevertheless, KC defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo believes he presents a threat.

"I think he is really good at throwing the deep ball," Spagnuolo said. "I know he wants to throw it, I think it's something we got to be concerned about. It's something we can't allow when we limit explosive pass plays, and usually then points allowed will turn out pretty good."

Seven of the Broncos' losses this season have been within 4 points, something the Chiefs understand well coming off of another 3-point loss to Cincinnati.

"They are only a couple plays away in every game that they have been in," Chiefs safety Justin Reid shared Thursday in the locker room. "Russell is a Super Bowl champion — he has all the tools, he has all the talent and they are right there."

KC currently holds a 13-game win streak over the Broncos dating back to 2015.