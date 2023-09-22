Chiefs’ Bolton, James ruled out Sunday; Gay, Pacheco, Toney questionable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key players for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

RELATED | Chiefs fan information for Sunday's game

The team announced Friday that linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Richie James are both out for Sunday. Neither player participated in the team’s three practices this week.

Linebacker Willie Gay, running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Kadrius Toney are listed as questionable. All three were limited participants in Friday’s practice.

Toney took the practice field for the first time of the week Friday.

“Kadarius practiced and Willie practiced — those were the other guys that were hurt a little bit, and Pacheco is practicing,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday.

The Chiefs are looking for their first home win of the season after dropping their home opener to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The Chiefs bounced back to even their record at 1-1 in a Week 2 victory against AFC South foe Jacksonville Jaguars.

RELATED | K-State's Jerome Tang named drum honoree

“(I) look forward to the challenge of playing the Bears,” Reid said. "We had a good week of preparation and again, like I said, look forward to the challenge of playing at (GEHA Field at) Arrowhead Stadium.”

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. The game can be watched on FOX.

—