Chiefs bring back K Matthew Wright for regular-season finale against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After adding kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have elevated him for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wright, who went undrafted in 2019, previously appeared in two games for the Chiefs this season. He made three field goals out of four attempts, including a career-high 59-yarder against the Raiders in their first matchup of the season.

The Chiefs released linebacker Justin Hilliard to make space on the practice squad for Wright.

Wright is the third traditional kicker that the Chiefs have used this season. Safety Justin Reid also kicked in relief of Butker after he injured his ankle in the team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team brought in Matt Ammendola to temporarily replace Butker, but he was released after struggling against the Colts .

Wright was subsequently added to the team and signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers off the team's practice squad on Nov. 9. The Steelers released him on Dec. 10.

